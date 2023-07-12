The Frenchman will only return next Monday (a supplementary holiday for him after his commitments with the national team), but there is tension due to the lack of agreement on the new contract. Al Khelaifi does not want to go beyond July 31, otherwise he will evaluate various options

Alexander Grandesso





great – PARIS

Neymar yes, Mbappé no. PSG started the new era with Luis Henrique on the bench, but without their most prominent and controversial star. The Brazilian showed up at the new 300 million euro training center in Poissy, but not the French. Everything is on schedule: after his June commitments with the national team, the striker still has the right to a few days off. He will be back next Monday. But then he will have to solve the knot of the refused renewal, with the contract expiring in less than a year. Thus the club of the Emir of Qatar, which demands a new agreement by the end of the month, is even evaluating whether to take him on tour to Japan, and is looking around: on the list of possible alternatives are Osimhen, Kane and Kolo Muani. See also Coups of Arabia: after Benzema, Kanté is also official at Al-Ittihad

DIATRIBE — Meanwhile, the dispute over Mbappé’s imminent fate continues. After the exchange of letters from lawyers – with the Frenchman letting it be known that he was giving up the extra year until 2024 and the club replying by in fact evoking a betrayal of his word – all predictions about the future of the champion took off . According to Leonardo, the time has come for separation: the former sports director explained it to the Equipe the other day. For the Parisien the situation is at a standstill, and the words used in the letter of the club must be measured which, using harsh tones, also offers glimmers by addressing between the lines to “dear Kylian”, as well as to “Mr. Mbappé”. RmcSport, on the other hand, is sure: Mbappé remains. See also Serie C - D'Uffizi writes history: Lazio looked for him in the summer

PERSPECTIVES — And then, then, we’ll see. Also because the same player has so far never ruled out new prospects even in Paris: “My only priority is to stay and then many things can happen in one season”, he said on TV before leaving for the holidays. PSG, however, do not want to run the risk of losing him to zero, nor to live a year at the mercy of the moods of the champion. So President Al Khelaifi demands a new contract to be signed by July 31st. To put pressure on the player, the club would even consider excluding him from the Asian tour which starts on 22 July but ends on 2 August. And it would still be a financial own goal, given that after Messi’s farewell, Mbappé is the player who sells the most shirts to the club. Even more than Neymar who, among other things, participated in the summer tour with Barcelona in 2017 and then signed with PSG.

The hypothesis — Whatever happens, in Paris they begin to study alternative paths. The most ambitious is the one that leads to Osimhen of Napoli, former pupil of Luis Campos, the sports adviser of Al Khelaifi. But among the hypotheses under consideration is Harry Kane and, to a lesser extent, Kolo Muani. He also likes Benfica’s Gonçalo Ramos, but the 22-year-old costs 80 million. Operation Bernardo Silva remains in the background. However, everything depends on Mbappé, even if no proposals have arrived on the president’s table for the moment. Not even from Real Madrid, which is waiting to be seen, hoping to bring him to La Liga for zero euros in a year with an agreement already in January. See also Crazy: fan gets a tattoo on his face in tribute to Messi, video