Today, Monday, the French capital, Paris, will host the “The Best” awards ceremony for the year 2022, which is organized by the International Federation of Football Associations “FIFA” annually.

The Best Player Award is given to the most outstanding player at the men’s level, from August 8, 2021 to December 18, 2022.

Fourteen players were initially nominated for “THE BEST” after being selected by a panel of experts. From this shortlist, the finalists were selected by an international jury consisting of men’s national team coaches, men’s national team captains, football journalists and fans who voted via the official FIFA website.

Winner of “The Best”

And all the media reports unanimously agreed that the winner of “The Best” is the French star of Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi.

Romano, a famous journalist for the “Sky Sports” network, said that Messi will be crowned with the award, and he will surpass Benzema and Mbappe.

The Spanish newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” also indicated that the captain of the Argentine national team will be crowned with the award this evening.

The same thing was confirmed by the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, where it said that “Leo” would win “The Best”, noting that Benzema was affected by his absence from the 2022 World Cup competitions.

Messi led his country to win the World Cup title in Qatar deservedly, and he also won the best player award in the tournament.

It is noteworthy that the FIFA The Best awards ceremony will start at 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT / 00:00 UAE time.