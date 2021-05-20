Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Apart from Paris Saint-Germain’s two-goal victory over Monaco in the French Cup final match, the young international star, Kylian Mbappe, was asked during the press conference that followed the match about his opinion of summoning Didier Deschamps, the coach of the French national team, for his fellow striker Karim Benzema of Real Madrid to the list The 26 scheduled to participate in the European Nations Cup «Euro 2020», which will be held from June 11 to July 11 next, he said: I felt overjoyed as soon as I heard this news, yes I am very happy, because Benzema is a symbol of French football and shines for years. Long with his club Real Madrid.

Mbappe added: I am sure that Benzema will not need a period of acclimatization or harmony with his teammates, but rather he will be ready quickly, due to his long experience in football stadiums and in dealing with his fellow players, and Benzema is a strong addition to the attack of the “roosters.” And it will increase the national team’s chances of winning the Euro.

On the other hand, Mbappe published, on his Twitter account, a composite picture of him and Benzema, on which the abbreviation of their names was written: “KB-KM” to celebrate the return of the great scorer to the arms of his country. Benzema wears the No. 19 shirt in the «Euro», noting that he wears the No. 9 shirt with his club, Real Madrid.

Didier Deschamps, the coach of the roosters’ national team, had banned Benzema from playing for the national team for more than five years, specifically since France’s friendly match against Armenia on October 8, 2015, which ended with France winning 40 zero, from which Karim scored two goals, and from that time Deschamps ruled out the star of his first attack, After he was accused of being involved in a blackmail case involving his team-mate Matteo Fallopina.