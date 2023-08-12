Kyllian Mbappé has been left out of the list of twenty players selected for the first league match of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by Luis Enrique, in which the Brazilian Neymar does not appear either.

Mbappé, sidelined from PSG’s debut in the League

Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive

PSG will face FC Lorient at home, starting at 9:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT), to begin to show the tone of the Parisian team under the orders of the Spanish coach, but the league debut is marked by a transfer market that is being more than turbulent in the Parque de los Príncipes.

In the middle of the soap opera about the future of Mbappé, who is not willing to give up his intention to stay for another year before leaving Paris free, the absence of the great French star in the squad raises the pressure one more step for him to With the option to renew beyond 2025 ruled out, the striker leaves this summer. Less surprising is the absence of Neymar, whom the club has already said that it does not have him for this season, as is the case with other players, such as the Italian Marco Verratti, also not called up for the match against Lorient.

In addition to its potential output, neymar He had appeared in the medical report communicated on Friday by the club as in the process of recovering from a “viral syndrome”, which had caused him to train in the room, instead of with the rest of the group.

Yes, some of the reinforcements that PSG signed this summer are on the list, such as the Spanish Marco Asensio or the Portuguese Gonçalo Ramos.

It is also the case of the Spanish goalkeeper Arnau Tenas, although except for surprise, he will see him from the bench.

The incorporation of the French attacker did not arrive in time for this game Ousmane Dembelemade official this morning despite the fact that his arrival from Barcelona was considered almost done for days.

The list of those summoned by Luis Enrique is completed by Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi; Manuel Ugarte; Marquinhos; Fabian Ruiz; Danilo Pereira; Vitinha; Lee Kang In; Lucas Hernandez; Cher Ndour; Carlos Soler; Layvin Kurzawa; Warren Zaïre-Emery; Ismaël Gharbi; Milan Skriniar; Hugo Ekitike and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

More news

EFE