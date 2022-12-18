Argentina has been proclaimed champion of the 2022 World Cup and Messi finally has the long-awaited Cup for which he has fought so hard throughout his career, but has not been able to win the Golden Boot. The player who has taken the trophy for top scorer has finally been Mbappé, who after scoring three goals in the final has snatched that honor from Messi, who had scored two goals. The Frenchman has had a sensational tournament and although he has lost the final, he can leave proud with his game.
The Frenchman scored two penalty goals in the final and another one after an acrobatic shot, making a total of 8 goals in the entire World Cup, one more than Messi who scored 7 goals. With this trophy, Mbappé enlarges the legend of him that at only 24 years old he becomes one of the best players in the history of the World Cups.
With this Golden Boot, Mbappé wins a trophy that other great players have won, such as Ronaldo Nazario in 2002, Klose in 2006, Kempes in 1978, Eusebio in 1966 and Fontaine in 1958. The Frenchman has already scored 11 goals in total in the Copa del World and still has time and talent to continue adding goals in the World Cup.
Mbappé has lost the final but I’m sure he’ll have the chance to win the World Cup again another time. The Frenchman is a worthy successor to Messi and will surely become a historical legend if he follows in the Argentine star’s footsteps.
