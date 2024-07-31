Coalition Capital, part of Interconnected Ventures founded by the French player, acquired 80% of the club’s shares

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has become the majority owner of Ligue 2 club Caen through his investment fund. Coalition Capital. The acquisition was confirmed this Thursday (31.Jul.2024) in a statement club official.

O Caen is located 240 km west of Paris in the Normandy region. Although financial details have not been disclosed, information from the newspaper The Parisian estimate the agreement at 20 million euros (R$ 121 million).

A Coalition Capitalinvestment fund that is part of the company Interconnected Venturesfounded by Mbappé, acquired 80% of Caen’s shares. The shares were previously held by Oaktree Capital Management, an asset management company that also holds 99.6% of Inter Milan.

“As the lead investor in this project, we are very excited about the prospect of continuing the development of Stade Malherbe Caen with PAC Invest. Our shared vision with the club of sporting excellence and community involvement is at the heart of our approach. We are determined to create an environment where young talent can flourish and where the club can defend its identity with strength and ambition.” said Ziad Hammoud, CEO of Interconnected Ventures.

Caen, who have been playing in Ligue 2 since 2019, finished the 2023-24 season in 6th place. They were close to qualifying for the promotion play-offs to Ligue 1, the top flight of French football. The club has produced players such as N’Golo Kanté, Raphael Guerreiro and William Gallas.