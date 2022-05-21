Mbappé at PSG “is an insult to football”: president of LaLiga de España

Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish LaLiga, assured this Saturday that the renewal of Kylian Mbappé by Paris Saint-Germain is an “insult to football” for the large amounts of money that is not known “where and how he pays them” after “making losses” in recent seasons.

The head of the Spanish LaLiga, through his official Twitter account, criticized the Parisian club, which, in his opinion, it has a president, Nasser Al-Khelafi, “as dangerous as the Super League”.

“What PSG is going to do by renewing Mbappé with large amounts of money (to know where and how he pays them) after making losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons and having more than 600 million euros in salary, is an insult to football. Al-Khelafi is as dangerous as the Super League.”Thebes wrote.

Although the renewal of Kylian Mbappé has not been made official by either the player or Paris Saint-Germain, the French newspaper L’Equipe reported this Saturday that the striker will continue at the Parisian club and will not accept Real Madrid’s offer.

What PSG is going to do by renewing Mbappé with large amounts of money (to know where and how he pays them) after losing €700M in recent seasons and having more than €600M in wages, is an INSULT to football. Al-Khelafi is as dangerous as the Super League. pic.twitter.com/sZ1Y1TaSbK – Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) May 21, 2022

You may also be interested in:

– Luis Díaz: what does Liverpool need to be champion of the Premier League?

– Egan Bernal compares presidential candidates with Trump, Chavez and Duque

– All people with blue eyes have a common ancestor

SPORTS

With EFE