Sunday, May 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Mbappé at PSG “is an insult to football”: president of LaLiga de España

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Javier Thebes

Xavier Thebes.

Javier Tebas lashed out at the apparent non-arrival of the French striker at Real Madrid.

Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish LaLiga, assured this Saturday that the renewal of Kylian Mbappé by Paris Saint-Germain is an “insult to football” for the large amounts of money that is not known “where and how he pays them” after “making losses” in recent seasons.

The head of the Spanish LaLiga, through his official Twitter account, criticized the Parisian club, which, in his opinion, it has a president, Nasser Al-Khelafi, “as dangerous as the Super League”.

See also  Atlético de Madrid stayed with the classic and left Real blank

“What PSG is going to do by renewing Mbappé with large amounts of money (to know where and how he pays them) after making losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons and having more than 600 million euros in salary, is an insult to football. Al-Khelafi is as dangerous as the Super League.”Thebes wrote.

Although the renewal of Kylian Mbappé has not been made official by either the player or Paris Saint-Germain, the French newspaper L’Equipe reported this Saturday that the striker will continue at the Parisian club and will not accept Real Madrid’s offer.

You may also be interested in:

– Luis Díaz: what does Liverpool need to be champion of the Premier League?

See also  Press comments on the semifinals: "Pep's nightmare!"

– Egan Bernal compares presidential candidates with Trump, Chavez and Duque

– All people with blue eyes have a common ancestor

SPORTS
With EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Mbappé #PSG #insult #football #president #LaLiga #España

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Russia also bans entry to Mark Zuckerberg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.