Straight

Paris Saint-Germain soars in the French league, pyrrhic consolation for a team built to dominate European football and which found the wind in its favor in the Parc des Princes to leave Lens behind (3-1), so brave as unhappy. The gala revelation is now nine points behind the leader and with just 21 points to play. It could even fall to third place if Marseille beats Troyes this Sunday at the Vélodrome, which has one foot in Second. PSG is heading towards its ninth title in the last 11 domestic championships. The miner Lens will have to chop more stone to complete the surprise and return to the Champions League, where he was only seen in 1998 and 2002.

3 Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos (Warren Zaïre-Emery, min. 88), Fabián, Achraf Hakimi, Carlos Soler, Vitor Ferreira, Nuno Mendes (Bernat, min. 77), Kylian Mbappe and Messi 1 Samba Brice, Jonathan Gradit (David Pereira Da Costa, min. 83), Facundo Medina, Kevin Danso, Salis Abdul Samed, Frankowski, Fofana, Deiver Machado (Haidara, min. 72), Angelo Fulgini (Jean Onana, min. 45) , Lois Openda and Adrien Thomasson (Florian Sotoca, min. 45) See also Al-Ain and Al-Ahly youth .. “Fiery Summit” goals 1-0 min. 31: Kylian Mbappe. 2-0 min. 37: Vitor Ferreira. 3-0 min. 40: Messi. 3-1 min. 59: Frankowski. Referee Willy Delajod red cards Salis Abdul Samed (min. 19)

A recklessness of the midfielder Abdul Samed decided the duel for the title in the French league, a surprising dispute due to the difference in economic potential of both clubs. None of this prevented Lens from starting out daringly, with the ability to play in the opposite half and vigorously to disarm PSG under pressure, which seemed a prisoner of stupor.

Actually, the Lens never stopped being brave. It carries it in his DNA. But everything changed after 20 minutes when, as it did for most of the game, the team fanned out to hinder the rival’s release of the ball. Abdul Samed, a midfield roadrunner, went too far and caught Achraf at the top of the PSG area with a wild tackle in which, with his studs ahead, he twisted the right ankle of the Spanish-Moroccan side. The referee issued the red card and it is difficult to discuss it, even though in the heat of the battle the Lens footballers asked for mercy. The video contradicted them and stressed the lack of temperance of the rookie Ghanaian footballer.

The Lens faced an impossible from there. He did not stop being daring, he never forgot to look towards Donnarumma’s goal, but he found his punishment as soon as Mbappé was unleashed and showed that he is much more than a footballer who goes into space, that he is there for thick and thin. Mbappé shook the game first with a maneuver at sky speed to find a space on the balcony of the area. He found the best partner imaginable because everything opened up as soon as Messi came to act as a hook and clarify the play with his usual precision. Shortly after, Vitinha scored from the front and Messi, again at the controls, and Mbappé met again to perform an exercise in virtuosity and seal the game five minutes before the break.

PSG had the game in their pocket at that point, but they never found peace of mind. The Lens demanded him because, generous in the effort, he never offered signs of surrender. The flag of the rebellion was taken by the striker Openda, a guerrilla fighter who embittered the trio of central defenders of the Parisian team. The boy, a ‘fight’ not without class, percussed and percussed. His team went after him. An error by Fabián, who went to clear a corner kick with his left arm raised and awarded a penalty, encouraged them to continue. The Pole Frankowski discounted from eleven meters and the game opened up, more in relation to the ball than to the score. There was dignity in the defeat of Lens, also in a nice gesture by Galtier, the PSG coach, who came to congratulate Haise, the blood and gold coach, before the end of the game. Sometimes defeat is a reinforcement. To Lens, logically, it does not reach today to dethrone the Parisian giant and even less if they play three quarters of the game with a numerical inferiority. But no one can blame him for not trying.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.