Kylian Mbappé arrives at Wednesday’s Champions League game in one of his best moments of the season. The French international yesterday scored two goals in PSG’s 0-3 Cup win against Brest and asked for serenity for the meeting of the highest continental competition against Barcelona. He does not trust, as the Koeman set is performing.

“We have prepared today’s game as always, insisting on serenity“, declared the PSG forward when asked about the match against the Blaugranas. The PSG could recover to Neymar for the contest after having recovered Di María yesterday, who had 30 minutes against Brest.

Mbappé’s hat-trick at the Camp Nou gives PSG an almost definitive lead for the second leg. However, and Having the precedent of 2017, when Barcelona came back from 4-0 to the Parisians, both players and the entire staff of Mauricio Pochettino do not want to trust of a hypothetical classification to Champions.