Mbappé argues with his agent mother: “I don't work for him below 30%”

Did Kylian Mbappè argue with Fayza Lamari, his mother-agent? In an upcoming episode of the program Envoyé Spécial (it will be broadcast on France 2 on January 18) we talk about an argument that the woman is having with her son. «I don't work for him if 30% of the profits go to that association. It's too high a percentage, equal to mine. If I have to go below this figure, I would rather stop working and retire in the Maldives”, the words revealed by the French newspaper Le Parisien. The association he refers to is Inspired by KM which helps 98 young people aged 9 to 16 (49 boys and the same number of girls) from the Parisian suburbs.

Then she added, smiling and joking: “At the beginning he and I were at 50-50, incredible, then I also dropped to 30, but I won't go below this percentage.”

According to Forbes, Mbappé's assets amount to around 110 million euros. At PSG he has a gross salary of 72 million euros per season, by virtue of the renewal signed in 2022 and which will expire at the end of the season. At that point he will have to decide whether to renew his marriage with Paris Saint Germain or go to Real Madrid who have been courting him for years. On the money taken by her son as a salary, mother Fayza was clear: «There is no guilt, no shame. If we could have taken 10 billion, we would have taken it because that's what the system wants.”

Mbappé, his mother prosecutor Fayza Lamari and the Fifa reform on agents

It must be said that since last October a FIFA reform has imposed a licensing system that aims to bring agents into compliance, allowing only those authorized and regularly registered in the register to continue to practice the profession. Lamari is not part of it at the moment and the last date for taking the exam that would validate their status is scheduled for next May. Otherwise Mbappé will have to look for another agent to negotiate his future. So Fayza Lamari may have anticipated the times, Mbappè's mother could take a severance package and pass the buck to another agent.

Subscribe to the newsletter

