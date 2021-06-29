(Reuters) – France forward Kylian Mbappé has apologized for missing the decisive kick in Monday’s 5-4 penalty shoot-out defeat by Switzerland, who eliminated the world champions in the round of 16 of the Euro Cup.

The Swiss scored twice in the last 10 minutes of an electrifying 3-3 draw and, after a goalless overtime, prevailed in the penalty shootout after goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Mbappé’s free kick.

Mbappé said France were “incredibly sad” after leaving the tournament and that their mistake will take their sleep.

“I’m sorry about this penalty. I wanted to help the team, but I failed”, wrote Mbappé on Instagram.

“It will be difficult to sleep after this, but unfortunately these are the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much,” he said.

“The most important thing will be to come back even stronger for future commitments. Congratulations and good luck to the Swiss team.”

Switzerland face Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday.

(By Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad)

