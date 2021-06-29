Switzerland scored two goals in the last ten minutes of the match that brought the two teams together, to snatch a 3-3 draw.

The result did not change in extra time, before goalkeeper Ian Sommer saved the last penalty kick from Mbappe, as Switzerland won the penalty shootout 4-5.

Commenting on the defeat, Mbappe said France was “very sad” after exiting the European Championship, and that missing a kick would keep him awake through the night.

“I apologize for this kick,” Mbappe wrote on Instagram. “I wanted to help the team, but I failed.”

“It will be difficult for me to sleep after that, but unfortunately these are the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.”

“The most important thing is that we come back stronger for future commitments. I congratulate the Swiss team and wish them all the best,” he added.

Switzerland will play Spain, who defeated Croatia 5-3, in the quarter-finals next Friday.