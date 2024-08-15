Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French star Kylian Mbappe, the new arrival to Real Madrid, could not have dreamed of a better official start than this, as he scored his first goal and won his first European Super Cup with “Los Blancos” after Real beat Atalanta of Italy with two clean goals that came in the second half of the match by the Uruguayan Valverde and “Bondi’s spoiled boy”, at the National Stadium in Warsaw, the capital of Poland, to win the European Super Cup, which is the sixth in the history of “Los Blancos”.

In an interview with the French network “Canal Plus”, Mbappe, the world champion who won the 2018 World Cup in Russia, expressed his general satisfaction, although he admitted that the team faced difficulties in the first half of the match, in which the Italian team applied high pressure that prevented Real from playing its well-known football, although the situation changed completely in the second half.

Mbappé, the top scorer in the last World Cup 2022, said: I imagined it would be a beautiful night and a happy evening with this huge crowd of fans who love “Los Blancos”, who filled the stands of the Warsaw Stadium. He added: To start my first official match with a goal and a championship is something unbelievable. I was amazed by the wonderful atmosphere in the stadium, the great reception and the chanting of my name “Kylian Kylian”.

Mbappé received a warm welcome at the Santiago Bernabéu when he was first presented last month in front of more than 80,000 spectators, after officially moving to Real Madrid, coming from Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent 7 years, and he could see how much he was loved by these fans, who chanted his name with every magical touch from him and exploded with joy when he scored his first official goal with the team in the 68th minute.

Mbappe, the historic scorer for Saint-Germain, continued, saying: Real Madrid means winning titles, and this is important for a player like me. Being decisive from the first official match is a great thing and whets the appetite to add more goals in the upcoming matches.

Mbappé concluded his interview with Canal Plus by saying: “I am very happy and grateful for the wonderful reception from the fans, but I admit that there are some things that need to be improved and I am fully aware of that. The first half of the match was not good for me and also for the team, and I was not convincing in it, and I hope to show a better level in the match against Real Mallorca on Sunday in the first round of the Spanish League “La Liga”.