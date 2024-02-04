Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that the “final chapter” of the “series” of the future of French star Kylian Mbappe, 25 years old, the Paris Saint-Germain striker and top scorer in the last World Cup 2022, is on its way to ending, after the newspaper “Le Parisien”, which is close to his club Paris Saint-Germain, revealed that “Bondi’s spoiled boy” has decided to join Real Madrid next summer, and that there are negotiations taking place “behind the scenes” between the player and the Spanish club.

However, the Saint-Germain administration, which said that it was not aware of this information because the player has not yet officially announced his decision, is still clinging to the hope of extending his contract and trying to persuade and entice him to put a clause in his contract that would allow him to participate in the Olympic Games that will be held in Paris this summer. This is an advantage that he will most likely not get if he moves to play for Real Madrid, because the “Merengue” management will not allow him to do so.

“Le Parisien” indicated that although Mbappe has not yet made his decision, all indications point to his departure from Paris next summer, and that his next destination is Real Madrid. It also reported that a state of pessimism prevailed within the corridors of Saint-Germain during these recent days, including… It foretells the loss of the battle with Real Madrid. Some within the Parisian club even went so far as to say that the player wants to give a new impetus to his football career in his tenth season as a professional player, of which he spent 7 seasons with Saint-Germain.

The newspaper confirmed that if Mbappé’s participation in the Olympic Games is the “card” that the Paris administration is playing, then the chances of the world champion, crowned champion of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, rescinding his decision are very weak.

Mbappe was very close to Real Madrid two years ago, but he eventually settled on extending his contract with Paris until the summer of 2024, in addition to an optional year, but he informed his club at the beginning of this season that he would not activate this year, enduring great pressure from the management. Paris is in the pre-season period.

For their part, Spanish newspapers loyal to Real Madrid, led by Marca, confirmed that there are already ongoing negotiations “behind the scenes” between the two parties, and that Mbappé’s transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu is a matter of time.