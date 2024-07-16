Madrid (AFP)

French star Kylian Mbappe told Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on the occasion of his official presentation as a player for the royal club, the European Champions League champion, in a grand ceremony, “I will give my life to this club,” confirming once again that he is fulfilling his childhood “dream.”

The 25-year-old addressed the Real Madrid fans in fluent Spanish in front of his tearful parents and his compatriot, the club’s star and former coach Zinedine Zidane, who has never hidden his desire to attract the French phenomenon to Real Madrid since he was a child: “Being here is incredible. I have dreamed for years of playing for Real Madrid, and today my dream has become a reality. I am a happy boy. I will give my life to this club and to this emblem. I am proud to have achieved my dream and become a player for the best club in the history of football.”

Mbappe, who moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, signed a five-season contract.

Florentino Perez, the president of the royal club, handed the new player the number 9 shirt that his compatriot Karim Benzema wore before moving to Al-Ittihad Jeddah in Saudi Arabia last season.

“Twelve years ago, you invited a young man to Valdebebas (the club’s training centre) who is today the hero of this moment, a player who helps us continue winning and who is making a dream come true in his life,” Perez said to Zidane.

“Kylian, you are here because you wanted to be, you have overcome all obstacles to wear this white shirt, the shirt of the club that has won 15 European Cups (Champions League). Welcome home, welcome to Real Madrid,” he added.

85,000 people attended the presentation ceremony, which was expected to break the previous record set by Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

Fans quickly snapped up free tickets, with some even selling their tickets to capitalise on the hype surrounding the arrival of one of the world’s most prolific strikers.

For its new star, the Spanish club did not roll out a red carpet but a blue one to welcome him like a rock star in its new garden, which has been renovated and modernized to attract concerts by the world’s greatest artists.

After being greeted by tens of thousands of Real Madrid fans, some of whom waited for several hours, the French captain took his first steps on the grass in an atmosphere close to a Champions League match, following in the footsteps of his idol Ronaldo, who was given a lavish presentation ceremony 15 years ago.

The club posted a video on giant screens that brought back memories of the relationship between Mbappe and Ronaldo, whose pictures covered his room when he was a child.

After passing a medical at La Moraleja Hospital, on the outskirts of Madrid, Mbappé finally signed his five-year contract with his boss Perez at the Madrid club’s training centre, and posed for photos in front of replicas of the Champions League trophies, his big dream that never came true in Paris.

The French player’s No. 9 shirt has been on display in the club’s stores since last Thursday.

Mbappe gets a few extra days of rest before his season starts in the Spanish capital, although his new teammates resumed training on Monday.

The striker, who was eliminated with his national team from the semi-finals of the 2024 European Cup by Spain (1-2), did not hide his love for Real Madrid, whose posters adorned the walls of his childhood bedroom. The royal club did not hesitate to contact the player over the past two years, especially directly from President Perez, who made signing Mbappé a priority for his team.

Mbappe, who made his name with Monaco before moving to Saint-Germain, arrives in the capital Madrid after a disappointing performance in the European Cup, where he only scored one goal from a penalty kick.

The striker also had a difficult time in his last season with Saint-Germain, after announcing his decision not to renew his contract, admitting that he felt “liberated and relieved” to move to Madrid.

Mbappe, along with Englishman Jude Bellingham and Brazilian Vinicius Junior, form a terrifying trio in the ranks of the royal team, which won the Spanish Championship last season under the leadership of its brilliant Italian coach, Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid start their league season against Mallorca, while fans are waiting to see their new star play at the Santiago Bernabeu against newly promoted Valladolid in the second round.

Mbappe hopes to finally win the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or, two goals he has always made clear, in addition to the goal of “writing history” in his sport.