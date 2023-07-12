The relationship between the PSG and Mbappé He lives critical hours since it was revealed that the 24-year-old player had confirmed to the club his intention not to renew his contract next year. The striker, however, He has stressed his intention to continue wearing the blue shirt next season.

The club’s board, however, rejects a free exit for its great star. “We cannot let the best player in the world leave for free,” the PSG president said on July 5 during the presentation of Luis Enrique as the team’s new coach.

PSG strategy

Kylian Mbappé and Nasser Al-Khelaifi

In their battle to prevent Kylian Mbappé from leaving Paris free at the end of next season, Paris Saint Germain has turned to a figure close to the striker, Ziad Hammoud, who also has ties to the Qatari leadership, to try to mediate for a contract renewal.

As reported on Tuesday by RMC Sport radio, Hammoud will play an intermediary role between the club and the player to try to bring positions closer in the coming days.

According to the French press, Hammoud is, on the one hand, the manager hired by the Bondy star to manage businesses related to his image. On the other hand, this Lebanese living in France and a former manager of the BeIN Media Group chain, founded by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, also has a good relationship with the PSG presidency led by Al-Khelaïfi himself.

Meanwhile, teams like Real Madrid and LiverpoolWith the intention of signing him, they wait with expectation to see how the case of the footballer, one of the most coveted signings of recent times, is resolved.

