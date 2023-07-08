The PSG star spent three days between Yaoundé and Douala as a guest of former tennis player Yannick, whose son, Joakim, has reached an agreement with Kylian for the ambitious project

Massimo Oriani

A three-day journey to return to its origins. Kylian Mbappé was in his father’s land, Cameroon, for a two-day tour that saw him as a guest of Yannick Noah in his splendid village in Yaoundé, the capital. In addition to a long series of official commitments, such as visits to the Prime Minister and the Minister of Sport, the PSG player performed in a basketball match with Joakim, son of the former Roland Garros champion and former NBA player. On the other hand, the soccer match scheduled for Friday evening with a small local club, Vent d’Etoudi, of which Yannick is president, was canceled for reasons of public order, given that during his stay in Cameroon the attacker was – as predictable – mobbed by the frenzied crowd. See also Juve, here's how much the Champions League is worth and why you can't afford to lose it

But before leaving Douala, the Cameroonian economic capital, Mbappé concluded an agreement with Joakim for the construction of what will be the largest sports center in Central Africa, which will rise north of Yaoundé. The budget of this colossal project, which has not yet been officially announced, would be 57 billion Cfa francs, around 87 million euros at the current exchange rate.

The facility will be built on 60 hectares of land. There will be basketball courts, a tennis center and a soccer center. Yannick himself acted as intermediary, who now lives permanently in Yaoundé, where he has also become the traditional village chief of the Etoudi district. The center will be modeled on the French one of Claire Fontaine, where the Les Bleus national team trains.

Controversy, on the other hand, was unleashed on social media over the failure to meet between Mbappé and Samuel Eto’o, president of the local football federation. The reason should be attributable to the dispute between the former Nerazzurri and Yannick Noah, man of LeCoq Sportif, with whom Eto’o unilaterally broke the contract for the supply of the Indomitable Lions shirts on the eve of the last World Cup. See also 24h Nurburgring | The Mercedes-HRT leads in Thursday's practice