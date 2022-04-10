PSG yesterday overwhelmed Clermont, a team clearly inferior to the Parisians, but similar to some that the Parisian super team was unable to even win in Ligue 1. The trident made up of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé promised to break all records in the European football, and even sweep the Champions League.
However, they were unable to lead their group and were eliminated in the second round by Madrid. In addition, in the league, despite being leaders with a more than significant distance, the sensations have not been positive. Injuries, egos and Pochettino’s little experience in these locker rooms have prevented the team from really working, and especially the trident above.
Yesterday, however, we saw Messi, Neymar and Mbappé totally connected, but also very well synchronized in attack. This made everyone go home with a hat-trick, Mbappé and Neymar for goals and Messi for assists. In addition to this, the three players were seen to be happy and having fun on the pitch, as evidenced by the complicit smiles between the cracks and the hugs in the goal celebrations.
Most likely, this trident will not be together next season so if they have finally fit in, we have a few games to enjoy the quality of these three. We’ll see if they keep this until the end of the course.
#Mbappé #Neymar #scored #hattrick #Messi #gave #assists #PSGs #win
