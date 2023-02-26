Messi made two goals for Mbappe, who became the historic scorer for the title holder, equal to Edinson Cavani, with 200 goals each, while the France striker made the goal of his colleague, the World Cup winner.

Saint-Germain, who was injured by Neymar, has 60 points from 25 matches, compared to 52 points for second-ranked Marseille.

Third-placed Monaco suffered a surprising 3-0 loss against Nice, thanks to a brace by Terim Movi and a wonderful direct shot from Kevrin Thuram.

Monaco’s balance stopped at 50 points, ahead of fourth-placed Lens, who tied 1-1 with its host Montpellier on Saturday, on goal difference.