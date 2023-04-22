With summaryParis Saint-Germain is getting closer to the championship in Ligue 1, the ninth in eleven years for the club from the French capital. The defending champion won 1-2 tonight at SCO Angers, who have been relegated for some time.



Apr 21 2023

The lead on pursuer Olympique Marseille is now eleven points. The club from the south of France will play the away game on Sunday evening at Olympique Lyon, which is seventh and still plays for European football. RC Lens, which lost 3-1 at PSG last week, is third on twelve points from the leader from Paris.

Kylian Mbappé already scored twice in the first half hour. The French star first did so on the instructions of Juan Bernat, then after an assist from none other than Lionel Messi. The 35-year-old Argentinian, who seems increasingly emphatically on his way back to FC Barcelona, ​​is now on 15 goals and 15 assists. Mbappé now leads the top scorers’ standings alone in France with 22 hits, two more than Jonathan David (Lille) and three more than Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon). See also By car, Putin personally inspects the reconstructed Crimean Bridge

Sada Thioub scored another goal for the home team in the final phase, but PSG did not relinquish the three points. PSG still have six games to play in the French league. The club can become champion in France for the eleventh time. Now PSG is still joint record champion in France, together with Olympique Marseille (last in 2010) and AS Saint-Étienne (last in 1981).

AS Monaco (last in 2017) and FC Nantes (last in 2001) have eight national titles. Olympique Lyon became champions of France seven times, a series from 2002 to 2008. In the 2020/2021 season, Lille was the last club to break through PSG’s hegemony, at the time with Sven Botman and Burak Yilmaz in the selection of the current PSG coach Christophe Galtier.

Kylian Mbappé in the wringer with defenders of SCO Angers. ©AFP



