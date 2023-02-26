With two goals in the 3-0 win against Olympique, the Frenchman reached 200 Cavani. For the Argentine it is the 700th goal with a club

Mbappé scored 200 goals as a Parisian with a brace. Messi even goes up to 700 seals in clubs. And the PSG returns to fly right into the house of Marseille which had pushed it into the crisis at the beginning of the month, eliminating it from the French cup. The emir’s team took its revenge by winning 3-0 and restoring order in the standings, which now dominates the Tudor band at +8. Thanks also to Donnarumma’s saves: “We have to repeat what we did tonight also with Bayern Munich in the Champions League”.

Balance — In the meantime, PSG are enjoying a victory that is never questioned and set as early as the half hour mark, taking a 2-0 lead with goals and assists from Mbappe and Messi. A 4′ show that scuppers Marseille’s plans for glory, which fails to replicate the plans for the cup and gets punished by the guests at the first lunge. Which is an action that starts from midfield where Vitinha recovers and unloads on Messi. The Argentine accelerates and completes Mbappé’s cutting movement from the left which is served as he enters the area for the diagonal that breaks the balance (25′). An unstable balance in any case, so much is the tension palpable in Marseille that it cannot evade the presence of Mbappé and his potential accelerations behind the defense. Which changes the all-pressing and bravado attitude seen at the beginning of the month. See also James Rodríguez: this is the story of his new DT, the Chilean Córdova

Tris — Match played precisely in the absence of Mbappé who in the 29th minute exchanged with Mendes and from the left needed a powerful and precise assist for Messi who, free, only had to support the net on the opposite side. The doubling freezes the Velodrome and sends Marseille off the pace who risk collecting the third goal not only from Messi, who shoots high (33′), but also from Mbappé (39′), intercepted by Lopes, and from Marquinhos who puts the diagonal on the bottom of just (40)’. At the start of the second half, however, Mbappé who receives from Ruiz closes it, waits for Messi to have the assist for the 200th goal with the PSG shirt served by the Argentine. As many as Cavani, who however took a season longer than the French.

Gigio ok — And in any case, to secure the three points, in a match well managed in midfield by the experienced direction of Verratti supported by Vitinha and Ruiz, Donnarumma also thinks about it, decisive on a header by Sanchez (20 ‘) and on a shot in front of goal by Vitinha (the Marseillaise) at the end (45’). “It’s nice to give the team a hand – commented the blue at the end of the match – but we all had the right attitude, doing well from every point of view. We must continue like this and bring all this to the Champions League.” With Mbappé on the field then everything becomes easier. See also Ecclestone freezes F1: "Hamilton is too disappointed, he won't race in 2022"

