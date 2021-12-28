Kylian Mbappe is not in favor of the idea of ​​organizing the World Cup every two years. World federation FIFA recently suggested that proposal, but has since encountered resistance from federations and clubs. Meanwhile, the players are also starting to stir.











For example, Mbappé is critical of the plan devised by FIFA boss Gianni Infantino. “The World Cup is a special tournament because it is held every four years,” the 23-year-old Frenchman told the Globe Soccer Awards yesterday. There he was elected best player of 2021 by agents and European clubs. ,,You may only participate in such a tournament once in your life. By organizing it every two years, it won’t be a special experience anymore.”



Quote

Players should also be given a chance to give their bodies some rest. Kylian Mbappe

,,A World Cup should not become ‘ordinary’, it should remain special”, the Paris Saint-Germain attacker continued. ,,The quality and the emotions will decrease.” In addition, he watches over the health of football players. “Playing matches is the best thing there is, but there is a limit. Players should also be given the opportunity to give their bodies some rest,” said Mbappe, who won the 2018 World Cup with France.

Lewandowski

That is precisely why clubs and continental associations are vehemently against the idea. Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski agrees. ,,If you want to give the supporters something special, you should not do it every two years. I think the level will only get lower. It’s impossible to keep your body performing the same way all the time.”

Still, it is a serious option for FIFA. This mainly has to do with money. Each tournament yields an estimated 3.9 billion euros. In addition, countries get more opportunities to participate in a world championship. Infantino also called the plan a way to continue to attract younger football fans.

