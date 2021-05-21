The future of Kylian Mbappé remains the great unknown. With Neymar renewed, the future of the French striker brings head to both Paris and Madrid. Between all the commotion has spoken Bruno Satin, one of the recognized agents of French football. The representative, in an intervention in Canal + France, has admitted that the information has reached him that Mbappé has an agreement with the white club. And that conversations have existed with the Santiago Bernabéu dome for a long time …

“All of this is going on for a long time, and my feeling is that he is willing to do it. I also have a bit of information on this side, the fact that Kylian and his family would have a deal with Real Madrid. The agreement in principle refers to the conditions of the player. But the important thing is the agreement between the clubs “, admitted.

“The Qataris and Paris Saint Germain have not decided to deprive themselves of Kylian Mbappé, he could very well leave at the end of his contract and go to zero next summer. History has taught us that when the management of PSG and Doha do not want a player to leave, they make him stay until he is no longer theirs. Mbappé talks to Real Madrid, but it is not a first, it has been yearsSatin said.

The latest information said that Mbappé puts two conditions on PSG to sign. One is that this new contract is until 2023 and not until 2025 as was initially discussed. Two, that they guarantee a solid sports project. We’ll see if PSG finally manages to satisfy Bondy’s requests …