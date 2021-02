Minute 39 of the Barça-PSG and this pandemic football allows us to listen to the discussion between Piqué and Griezmann. The center-back demands a long ball possession and the forward asks him not to put more pressure on them because they are already at the limit. All shouting and with some interjections that I cannot reproduce …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS