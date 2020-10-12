“How it started. How it’s going”. How it all started and how it is going now is the new post format that has been triumphing in social networks for just a few days. Two photos about how the dream began and how things are going today, which is usually completed or with some quite remarkable achievement. Mbappé got on this wave with the cover of the video game FIFA 21 with his already characteristic celebration crossing his arms and also with his photos with Cristiano … although involuntarily.

“Idol”, the forward tweeted next to a crown and a goat in reference to the acronym GOAT, Greatest of all time (the best of all time) that matches the word goat in English (goat, without acronyms) and two photos with Cristiano Ronaldo in which Bondy’s striker looks at him with royal admiration.

7

7

The Frenchman coincided with Cristiano on the field, fulfilling one of his dreams of his recently completed adolescence: to play one day with the Portuguese. His photos in the room wallpapered with posters of Madeira striker at Real Madrid or the one taken with Cristiano Ronaldo himself years ago when Kylian was just a kid and not a candidate to replace him at the top of world football are well known.

Although there were two scoring phenomena on the pitch, the match between France and Portugal ended with a scoreless draw and left this stamp between the Cristiano idol and the ‘fan’ Kylian Mbappé.

Les bleus, dazzled

Mbappé was not the only one who was ‘dazzled’ by the presence of the Portuguese star and wanted to share it on his social networks. Kimpembe, who already faced him with PSG, Lucas Hernández, who also did it at Atlético or Paul Pogba, with whom he met in Manchester, also uploaded images in which they appeared together. A common reference for all.