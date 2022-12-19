France forwards Kingsley Coman and Kylian Mbappé were the targets of racist insults on social media after France’s defeat in the Qatar World Cup final to Argentina. The South Americans won the duel on penalties by 4-2 and won their 3rd world title this Sunday afternoon (Dec.18, 2022).

The attacks on Coman began after he had his free kick saved by Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez. On their Instagram profile, users posted monkey emojis and the expression “nigga“, which means black. Spoken by a white person is considered offensive.

On the other hand, other profiles defended the Bayern Munich player and repudiated the racist attacks.

Mbappé, on the other hand, received insults and curses on Twitter from Argentine fans after scoring the 2 goals that tied the game. In messages he was called “shitty black”🇧🇷 “black slave” and “pissed off”🇧🇷

The Paris Saint Germain striker scored all 3 goals for the French in the final. The ended the competition as top scorer, with 8 goals, and won the “gold boot” award.