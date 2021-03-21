In one of the games marked on the PSG calendar to revalidate the title, Mbappé also threw the team on his back to achieve a resounding victory. The night in which Neymar returned to the call of Pochettino, the French ‘7’ opened the can being the smartest in the Lyon area.

He took advantage of the rejection of a shot from Verrati that Anthony Lopes stopped to orient himself with his chest and, immediately afterwards, shoot the Portuguese goalkeeper.

In the second half he scored the fourth goal after a recovery by Di María in the rival field and a pass from Verrati. Notice that from the moment he shoots the unmarking in his own field until he scores a goal, it takes just five seconds to travel more than 40 meters. Denayer lost Mbappé’s mark and gave too much space to a player who shows this level on the run.