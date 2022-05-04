sources close to 90min, report that Kylian Mbappé, one of the best footballers in the world, is going to announce which team he will play for this month, and that as expected, it will be Real Madrid. With the season practically over, the French striker already feels comfortable talking about his future and doesn’t want to delay it much longer, so he can rest easy during the holidays.
PSG have not yet given up, and will try to convince Mbappé to renew and not go free at the end of the course. Out of respect for his club, the Frenchman is going to listen to these offers, but from Madrid, club sources inform 90min that Mbappé has already decided to move to the Spanish capital.
Florentino Pérez has been wanting to bring together Pogba, Kanté and Mbappé at Real Madrid for some time, three of the pillars of the team that won the 2018 World Cup, and although Camavinga has come to replace Kanté’s option, the Whites’ President does not cease in his efforts to sign Pogba and Mbappé.
The Manchester United midfielder also ends his contract this season, but there have been no official contacts yet. On the other hand, many affirm that with Mbappé there is a clear agreement since last season, when PSG finally refused to transfer the player.
Although PSG refuses to accept that Mbappé leaves the club, the player’s decision will be known when Ligue 1 ends at the end of May.
#Mbappé #announce #future
