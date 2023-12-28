Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Under the title “Top Secret”, the Catalan newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” published a report in which it detonated a controversial “bomb”, as it quoted a source that Frenchman Kylian Mbappé was approaching Barcelona, ​​contrary to what international newspapers had reported over the past years, and returned to talking about him. During the previous few days, before the transfer window opened in the “Winter Mercato”. The newspaper went further when it revealed “Donatello’s plan” that “Barca” is preparing to kidnap the Paris Saint-Germain star next year!

“Mundo Deportivo” said that the news that leaked a few weeks ago about Real Madrid’s withdrawal from the Mbappe deal race seems real now, as the reasons for that “alleged” withdrawal have emerged, pointing to a “secret” agreement between the presidents of “Real Madrid” and “Barca.” , Perez and Laporta, during their recent meeting, which took place out of sight in a “coastal town”, within the framework of coordination for the launch of the “Super League”, and the newspaper confirmed that the “Royal Club” president promised his “Catalan” counterpart to stay away from the Mbappe deal, and to facilitate the task of his “rival”. In contracting with him, if Barcelona continues to fully and unconditionally support Real Madrid’s project to establish a “Super League.”

According to the newspaper, Perez confirmed during that “secret” meeting that he would withdraw from the Mbappe deal, and would recommend those close to the French star to sign with Barcelona, ​​but his only condition was that Mbappe not score with his right foot in the “Clásico” matches that bring together the “two rivals,” which seems to be a “joke.” » Certainly, it does not reveal the truth of the “secret agreement”, to which this “code name” that refers to Mbappe was given by some individuals in the “Blaugrana” administration, which seeks to celebrate the opening of the new stadium, “Camp Nou”, as well as the club’s 125th anniversary. With a “new scenario” and a “global star,” it brings a lot of revenue to the club and returns the spotlight to it strongly.

“Mundo Deporto” reported that once the start of the “Super League” is completed, according to the agreement with Real Madrid, Barcelona will allocate approximately one billion euros, in order to complete this “imaginary deal,” and said that the source emphasized the major role played by the Saint-Germain coach, Luis Enrique, in persuading Mbappe to move to Barcelona, ​​reminded him that the Catalan newspapers were “friendly” and that dealing with them was “a lot of pleasure.” He told him about his experience and good memories with them, and Enrique also recommended many restaurants in the city to his French star!

The Catalan newspaper went very far in this “alleged” deal, which colored the report with a “strangely sarcastic” touch, as it indicated that Mbappé would live in Dembélé’s house in the upper area of ​​​​Barcelona, ​​and that he would give him the collection of video games that he left in the warehouse, but the only drawback was Is that Dembele lost the keys to that house, but he has a few months to search for them before his teammate moves to his former team!

The funny thing is that the newspaper talked about the fact that Mbappe is one of the players most committed to sustainability and respect for the environment, and he will be very happy to know that Barcelona has obtained the “bio-environment” certificate, and he will not hesitate at that time to accept “Barca’s” offer. As for the funniest thing, it was saying that Mbappe published via His personal account contains a summary of music related to the Spotify platform, and for this reason Laporta will offer him a promise of a lifetime subscription to the platform, as part of the rewards he will receive!