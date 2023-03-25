Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

In his first match as captain of the French national team against the Netherlands, at the start of the qualifiers for Euro 2024, the 24-year-old “young star” Killian Mbappe scored two goals, raising his score in the list of historical scorers for the “roosters” to 38 goals, surpassing Karim. Benzema, whose score stopped at 37 goals, and there is no way to increase this balance, given his retirement from international football.

Mbappe advanced to the “Top 5” list of the first in the ranking of the historical scorers for France, and he ranked fifth, and only Olivier Giroud “53 goals” in the first place, Thierry Henry “51 goals” second, Antoine Griezmann “43 goals” third, and Michelle Platini, whose score stopped at 41 goals, and there is no way to increase it, given his retirement many years ago.

As for the last five in the “Top 10” arrangement, all of them retired internationally, and they are, in order, Karim Benzema “37 goals” sixth, David Trezeguet seventh “34 goals”, Zinedine Zidane eighth “31 goals” and Just Fontaine ninth “30 goals”, and finally Jean-Pierre Baban tenth with 30 goals as well.

The “captain” badge was a good omen for the “spoiled Bondy boy”, as he starred in the national team’s first match against the Netherlands, and the “roosters” came out of the match with a clean sheet, and a sweeping 4-0 victory, and Mbappe not only scored two goals, but made a third for Antoine Griezmann. Vice Captain.

Despite this, Mbappe considered this heavy result normal, and he said in an interview with French TV Channel 1: We finished our preparation for this match well throughout the week, and all we care about is not to disappoint our fans at the Stade de France, because it is our first match after the final of the last World Cup, and we owned it. A strong desire to appear decently and at the same level as we did in the last World Cup.

He added: It is a successful first step, but we still have a lot of work to do in the group, and I continue to do my work and my role in order to help the team, and I always strive to be decisive and able to make a difference, and today things went very well with us, but it is just the beginning and the hardest is yet to come.

And the “Monte Carlo Sport” network stated that Mbappe, with his leadership of the “roosters”, and being a role model and model, was able to light the way for his country and delighted the French fans with a wonderful evening, without mistakes, as the “roosters” kept their nets clean, but the new face Manian succeeded. The goalkeeper, who replaced the retired Hugo Lloris, saved a penalty kick at the end of the match.

In an atmosphere of joy and satisfaction, after this great victory, the “roosters” are preparing for their second match against Ireland on Monday, and their first goal is to continue the victories and maintain the top of the group.

#Mbappe #breaks #Top #Roosters