Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The young French star Kylian Mbappe (23 years), the Paris Saint-Germain striker, continues his brilliance, creativity and goals at the beginning of the new year 2022, and succeeded with his three goals “hat-trick” against the “Van” team in the 32nd round of the French Cup, to reach during his short professional career to 201 He scored 150 goals with Saint-Germain, 27 with his former team Monaco, and 24 with the “Rooster” team.

With this number, Mbappe came very close to surpassing the number of the Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the former team player nicknamed “The Sultan”, who scored 156 goals with Saint-Germain during the period in which he played for this team (12-2016), but Mbappe is still far from the Uruguayan number. Edinson Cavani, the Parisian club’s historical top scorer with 200 goals, and who played for PSG from 2013 to 2020, Mbappe needs 50 goals to equal this historical figure, and this can only be achieved if he renews his contract with Saint-Germain, which is the weakest possibility, because the player He has announced his intentions since last year and announced his desire to go through a new professional experience with his dream club, Real Madrid. Indeed, the Spanish newspapers are currently talking about Mbappe approaching the signing of a “draft contract” with the Royal Club, in preparation for his move to the ranks of “Meringi” in June. Next.

Mbappe’s happiness with his last three goals, and reaching the 201 goal in his professional career, was reflected in his statements to journalists and French television networks, after the 4-0 victory over the “Van” team, which plays in the French “National 2” league, as he said: It was not an easy match. But I am very happy with this win, and with the goals I scored. In response to a question about his wishes for 2022, Mbappe, the world champion crowned with the World Cup Russia 2018, said: Health, happiness and more titles with Saint-Germain and the “roosters” team.

In a different context, Paris Saint-Germain is following with interest the position of Frenchman Osman Dembele, 24, a Barcelona player, whose contract with Barca expires next June, hoping to join him for free, and in anticipation of the possibility of Mbappe leaving for Real Madrid.

Dembele had rejected an offer to Barcelona, ​​whose value the Catalan club did not reveal, and adhered to fulfilling his requests and conditions, foremost of which was raising his annual salary to 20 million euros, in addition to obtaining a “signature bonus” before renewing the contract, and it was reported that it was 45 million euros (30 million for him and 15 million for him). To his agent, Moussa Sissoko).