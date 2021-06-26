Digital Millennium

In recent days the rumor emerged that supposedly Lidia Ávila, a member of OV7, He had decided to leave the tour that the group will carry out to celebrate its 30 years because he does not agree with the relationship and sexual orientation of M’balia Marichal. Faced with the controversy, Kalimba’s sister broke the silence.

After what Lidia Ávila will speak and demarcate of alleged homophobic comments he had made about his groupmate, M’balia Marichal, is now Kalimba’s sister who spoke about the controversy in an interview with various media which was taken up by the journalist Edén Dorantes.

Before talking about the controversy that he stars with Lidia Ávila, the media asked him about his love affair.

“I am in love, very happy. The connection, the complicity, we have a lot of fun, we get along well in all areas and that gives us a very nice relationship ”.

As for Lidia Ávila, M’balia Marichal said that there are issues that are private and that so far he has not had contact with her groupmate.

“There are issues that are totally personal and that anyone leaves private, any of us decides how much to open because it is a personal issue and in that sense no one else can enter.”

The singer noted that So far he has only heard rumors about what they say Lidia Ávila has said about their relationship.

“Nothing has come to me directly, from hearsay several things have come to me several times, but from hearsay one cannot take things for granted. There are many versions, I can tell you about what I say, listen and speak ”.

Finally, He mentioned that he has not seen Lidia Ávila and that the only ones he has had contact with from OV7 is Ari Borovoy, as well as Erika Zaba.

“During this time I have not been able to coincide with everyone, some are outside the country, others are in projects and some have been able to coincide. In recent weeks who I have been able to see is Ari, Erika, Kalimba and we have talked about the tour and we have agreed that perhaps by mid-2022 it can be reactivated, we will see if the pandemic allows it ”.

