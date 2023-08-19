On 30 September 2001, the derby between the Rondinelle and Atalanta was played at the Rigamonti stadium in Brescia. After Roberto Baggio’s lead, the home team suffered a sensational comeback: Sala, Doni and Comandini put Atalanta ahead by two goals. The stadium becomes a pit and visiting fans insult Carlo Mazzone, coach of Brescia at the time. On the 2 to 3, Mazzone blatantly promises the 3 to 3 to the opposing fans. Draw which punctually occurs at the end of the second half with a great goal by Baggio. At this point Mazzone becomes furious and runs under the curve occupied by the Nerazzurri fans. The Roman coach was barely held back by his collaborators and after the exultation-outburst, he apologized to the referee Collina and went straight to the locker room.



