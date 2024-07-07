Ferrari is missing

After the beautiful victory in Monte Carlo, Ferrari was unable to repeat itself in the following races, where it gradually dropped back, settling into the fourth force on the field. McLaren and Mercedes, thanks to the updates, were able to launch the challenge to Red Bull, while the Prancing Horse even went back on its steps, removing the latest developments from the SF-24 for qualifying and the race at Silverstone.

But even at the British Grand Prix, Ferrari failed to recover. Carlos Sainz finished in fifth place, 47″ behind winner Lewis Hamilton, while Charles Leclerc – eliminated in Q2 on Saturday – finished as low as fourteenth, after a tyre choice that ruined any hope of a comeback.

Engineer Mazzola’s point

Ferrari is holding on to second place among the constructors, but McLaren has now opened the DRS and is just 5 points behind. Instagramthe engineer Louis Mazzola – in Ferrari from 1988 to 2009 – commented on the Silverstone race as follows, with his usual special regard for the red car:

“A beautiful race thanks to the circuit and the rain. Three very close teams: Mercedes, Mc Laren and Red Bull. And two fantastic drivers today Hamilton and Verstappen (unfortunately Russell retired) who guaranteed a wonderful show. Great Hamilton, who still gets emotional, and that with a winning car the lion of Silverstone returns. Seeing him cry moved me. McLaren got everything wrong with the missed double pit with Piastri and the choice of the red tyre at the end of the race. Norris proved again today that he is not up to the task. Ferrari lost with Leclerc (at this point his situation becomes embarrassing) and a quiet race at the back for Sainz. Great points for Hulkenberg and Aston Martin.

Ferrari has two situations to recover: Leclerc and performance. Let’s hope for the best.”