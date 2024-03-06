Ferrari, Sainz on his farewell step

With the announcement of Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari starting from 2025, Carlos Sainz he has already known for weeks that the one that started on Saturday in Bahrain will be his last season as a driver for the Prancing Horse.

For the Spaniard it was certainly a disappointment, given that in the previous months both the Red team and the Madrid standard bearer himself had expressed their desire to continue together even after 2024. But Lewis Hamilton's opportunity was too good to miss and therefore Sainz he will have to look around to find the best possible steering wheel for his future.

What will Sainz do?

Many are wondering if Sainz will try to be more individualistic this season than in the past, to try to show his value to teams that might make him an offer – Mercedes? The future Audi? Red Bull? -, perhaps falling a little short of the status of team man shown in recent years at Maranello.

The opinion of engineer Mazzola

The engineer Luigi Mazzola he entrusted to a direct on Instagram his thoughts on Carlos Sainz, explaining that he believes that any over-the-top behavior from the Castilian would be totally counterproductive, first and foremost for the pilot. This is his analysis:

“Sainz will clearly be difficult to manage, because he will want to show that he is stronger than Leclerc. He will always ask for conditions where he can go fast and therefore maybe he could even be in dI agree with decisions taken from the wall. But I think it doesn't suit him. Sainz has only one goal, that of staying ahead of Leclerc, certainly not of argue with the team. It would be a damage to himself, I don't think he will do who knows what. It would be to the detriment of him and his future. If I were in his shoes I would try to stay ahead of Leclerc in every way, but to maintain a constructive relationship with the team. But we're talking about a smart guy, run by smart people, so it might not be that big of a deal.”