Max Verstappen And Charles Leclerc they were born 16 days apart from each other – the Dutch on 30 September 1997, the Monegasque on 16 October – and in such a short period of time a unique amount of driving talent has been condensed. The two challenged each other on karts for a long time, getting to know each other, but then, despite being the same age, they took different paths, or rather, Verstappen had the privilege of taking an unparalleled shortcut towards F1.

Helmut Marko, in order not to run the risk of missing out on a diamond, however rough, put on the Dutchman’s plate the F1 immediately in Toro Rosso when he was yet to turn 18, an offer unrivaled by any other team with a youth program. Leclerc joined the Ferrari Driver Academy and while Verstappen accumulated experience and victories in F1, the Monegasque followed the classic process with victory in GP3 and in F2 in both cases at the first attempt, a curriculum that opened the doors of the Circus with Alfa Romeo in 2018 overtaking Antonio Giovinazzi on the waiting list.

In 2019 with Ferrari at his disposal Charles Leclerc was finally able to fight again with Verstappen and there were sparks both in Austria and in Great Britain, duels with no holds barred that were repeated in this 2022 at least throughout the first part of the season. What seemed like a tug of war on the edge of the thousandths destined to last until the end of the championship was resolved prematurely in favor of Verstappen and Red Bull. The two-time world champion has three years of experience plus compared to Leclerc in F1. In terms of pole position Leclerc is very close to Verstappen given that the current tally sees the Dutchman leading by only two starts at the pole (20 to 18), the same cannot be said for race victories. Verstappen has already racked up 34 wins against Leclerc’s 5.

In 2023 Ferrari will experience a revolution triggered by the resignation of Mattia Binotto from the role of team principal. Various speculations have pointed to Charles Leclerc or his entourage as potential ‘culprits’ as in the course of 2022 what classifications in hand was lacking should have been greater support for Leclerc with a view to fighting for the conquest of the Drivers’ championship. According to the engineer Louis Mazzolain the past for a long time under the Scuderia Ferrari, in 2023 we will not have to start with a pre-established hierarchy between Sainz and Leclerc: “You need both. They must be motivated without creating a pre-ordered hierarchy in advance. Then the track will do the talking”his opinion in an interview given to newspaper.net. Furthermore, according to Mazzola, Leclerc has not yet developed all the characteristics that currently elect Verstappen as the most complete driver on the starting grid: “As a personality in the race not yet Leclerc is not worth Verstappen yet“.