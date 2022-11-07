Sandro Mazzola 80 years between Inter and the national team: the birthday of the legendary Baffo

Eighty years of a football legend: Sandro Mazzola is birthday and celebrating it are not only theInter and the National, of which he was champion and legend, but all the football in Italy. The “Mustache“, son of the great Valentino Mazzola (captain of the Grande Torino who died in the Superga tragedy), he was the author of an incredible career. With the Nerazzurri shirt (of which it was captain for 7 years – taking the baton from Mario Corso – and flag for life) won four league titles, two European Cups (double in the final in the 3-1 against Real Madrid by Puskas and Di Stefano in 1964, the following year 1-0 to Benficawith goals from Jair) e two Intercontinental Cups. Sandro Mazzola he was discovered and launched in the Inter youth teams by Benito Lorenzi And Giuseppe Meazza: his debut in the first team was on 10 June 1961 in the derby of Italy against Juventus when Angelo Morattifather of Maximumsent the Primavera onto the field to protest against the repetition of the match and Sandro on a penalty scored the only Inter goal against Juve’s 9 (6 scored by the Argentine Omar Sivori). Mazzola and Milan-Inter derby: many victories and defeats, but Sandro has a record that will be difficult to take away from him, he scored the fastest goal ever in the history of the Rossonerazzurri derby, taking only 13 seconds to score in the match of 24 February 1963

In blue he won the 1968 Europeans (played in Italybeating Yugoslavia in the final) e vice-champion in Mexico ’70: the World Relay with the rival of all time in Milan-Inter derby, Gianni Rivera (the Inter player played the first half and the Rossoneri champion the second) and the final one he lost against 4-1 against the Brazil of the Martians led by Pele (after the legendary semi-final: Italy-Germany 4-3 decided by Gianni Rivera. A thousand episodes of an incredible career. We remember one, told by Mazzola himself some time ago in an interview with Chi: when Padre Pio predicted the victory of the Scudetto.

Mazzola and the meeting with Padre Pio: “It was 1965 and he predicted the Inter championship”

“I met Father Pio once, in 1965 and the meeting was one of the most incredible moments of my career. And even now when I remember it leaves me speechless “, the story of Sandro Mazzola which traces the meeting with the Saint of Pietrelcina. “L’Inter was in the return stage of the 1964/1965 championship “. “It was the first time that the Foggia team played in Serie A. We had already met them in September at San Siro and we had won. The return was scheduled for Sunday 31 January. The day before, our coach, Helenio Herrerathought about going to San Giovanni Rotondo, which is from Foggia about forty kilometers, with the whole team. Padre Pio was sitting with other brothers and we had practically occupied the entire corridor that led to the sitting room where he received the guests. When they explained that the Inter team had come to visit him, he replied: ‘What are they doing here? So much with Foggia forgiveness. But they will win the championship. ‘ We lost 3-2. And it was a historic match. But in the end, just as Padre Pio had said, we won the Scudetto, giving Milan three points behind “.

