Mercedes step, Ferrari flop

The Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona saw Mercedes place the two W14s on the podium with Lewis Hamilton second and George Russell third, the latter making a great comeback from 12th position on the starting grid, a comeback that failed for Charles Leclerc who sprinted from the pit lane, finishing the race in eleventh position outside the points zone. The engineer Louis Mazzola so hot commented on the Barcelona race on Instagram focusing on various topics.

“Hamilton shot a creepy 16″6”

“Hamilton in the final shot a thrilling 1’16 “6 – Mazzola’s words on the growth of Mercedes – the updates work, the car finally feels its. He’s not quite at Red Bull’s level yet, but he’s starting to get behind them. Even Russell, despite starting behind Perez, finished third proving to be a solid rider”.

Confused Ferrari

“Guys, have you seen the car? Leclerc wasn’t on the road behind Gasly, and in the final stages with the hard tires I also heard that the performance was there – Mazzola’s reference is to the words of team principal Frederic Vasseur – but in reference to what at the same time Hamilton fired a 16″6 (Hamilton had the soft against the hard of Sainz and Leclerc, ed)? I’m worried, I see men confused, Vasseur doesn’t seem to be able to turn this team around, at least with what’s available now, then if new technicians and new things arrive we will see later. It cannot be said that the car has potential. The performance in Qualifying is praised, but if you then race like this, how can you say there is potential. There is some problem rather. In Qualifying you push the engine a little more, with the soft tire you manage to put in a good performance, but then in the race with all three compounds there was no performance”.

The Leclerc case

Furthermore, according to Mazzola, Leclerc is probably not the driver Ferrari needs in terms of drivers: “I saw Leclerc quite disappointed – concludes – he has expressed it in interviews, his is a kind anger, he is proving to be a gentleman. I heard there’s a pilot missing. I saw it when a Prost or a Schumacher arrived. When a rider arrives who ‘you don’t tell him’ and above all who knows what’s happening there, it makes the difference because he starts dragging the team towards a goal, he drags them in the right direction. Sainz and Leclerc are young, they haven’t won, they don’t have a coat of arms, try to imagine a Hamilton or a Verstappen in Ferrari who see this situation, what could happen? Clearly they would not be stronger than Leclerc, but at that point they would clearly begin to define what there would be to change, to improve, to do. In my opinion, it is an important aspect to consider”.