Nicholas Binda

He is the prince of Frosinone’s midfield, a territory that his partner (also in the department) Kone has defined as Mazzilandia. Luca Mazzitelli lives this weekend with a pinch of extra emotion: if the leaders beat Sudtirol, Sunday they can celebrate Serie A if Bari don’t win in Pisa. And for him it would be the second time in a row, after the one in Monza.

“It would be a great satisfaction. At the beginning of the year I didn’t think about it, I was thinking about the playoffs, instead it was a fantastic ride, not normal in such a difficult championship. And the promotion will also be a personal revenge”.

“I thought I’d stay and play for A. Having had to prove once again that I deserved it is revenge for me”.

With Monza it had been a pain until extra time in the playoffs, with Frosinone a solitary ride. See also Another storm on Italian football: Alfredo Trentalange resigns and avoids the commissioner in The Hague

“This will be more beautiful. We suffered with Monza, from the defeat on the last day in Perugia to the playoffs. This could be more beautiful because it deserved day after day “.

The risk is having to party… from the armchair.

“There is nothing organised, director Angelozzi doesn’t want to hear about it. Let’s think about beating Sudtirol and then we’ll see”.

From Stroppa to Grosso, from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3: what has changed for you?

“Much. I’ve always been a mezzala, but also in Pisa (2020-21, ed) and sometimes in Monza I’ve been a point guard. Here in Frosinone it’s a perfect role, the movements of the whole team are very well organized based on who has the ball: Grosso doesn’t like to talk about predefined roles and I like this freedom too.”

If Turati has played 19 games without conceding a goal, how much credit goes to the midfield?

“A lot, but a lot of credit also goes to the attack. If the attackers work too little, the defenders suffer. And vice versa, you have to work hard and everyone. This facilitates the task of the goalkeeper as well as that of the centre-forward”. See also Gatti: "I suffered at the construction site. And I'll be the last to give up. Now Chiellini's point"

You’ve been leading since the 10th day: was there a complicated moment?

“There has never been a real crisis, the performances have always been there, if anything, the string of victories at the start of the second leg was exhilarating and decisive. I suffered when I had to miss a few games due to injury, I was sorry to be out in a team like this, because in this Frosinone you enjoy playing”.

Is it the best year of your career?

“As a team yes, personally I don’t know, even in Brescia and Pisa I had excellent years. I’m more mature now.”

Rohden-Mazzitelli-Boloca: is B’s strongest midfield?

“I don’t have to say it, however there are also Kone and the others. Even that of Genoa is pretty tough, with very experienced players”.

Genoa are -4 and have yet to come to Frosinone: are you satisfied with the promotion or do you also want to defend first place?

“At this point we want to close first, we try to get to the direct confrontation with the current +4”.

With Genoa he made 10 matches in Serie A and made his debut in Serie A against Genoa in 2014 with the Roma shirt. See also 5 Liga MX soccer players who would be great reinforcements for Chivas in Apertura 2022

“The season in Genoa (2018-19, ed) was very negative, with an injury that made me miss three months and with three coaches changed it was difficult to have space. Too bad, playing in that stadium is fantastic. The debut instead was fantastic…”.

In 10 years he has worn 9 different shirts. Suitcase always ready?

“With the promotion, the redemption from Monza is mandatory. In the past I have changed by choice of myself or of the clubs, I would like to settle here. And with Grosso and this team you can build a good project for Serie A”.

You also made the Europa League with Sassuolo: what are your goals now?

“Going back to Serie A and staying there, proving you deserve it.”

He was born on the same day as Dybala: are you also his fan?

“Di Dybala yes, but I once sympathized with Lazio…”

Who is Frosinone’s Dybala?

“Insigne, he is left-handed like him”.