Romano, he found Di Francesco again. With the brace against Sassuolo he is ready to take off

Francesco Pietrella

Luca Mazzitelli has a couple of memories set in his mind as if they were diamonds. He scored the last one last Sunday, with the first brace of his career achieved with Frosinone, the team with which he achieved promotion to Serie A, while the other is linked to The Revenant. The film that gave Leonardo DiCaprio the Oscar. If Luca had continued to ignore the phone calls from his agent and his father, perhaps he wouldn’t be playing at a high level today. A story from Inception, rather than from The Revenant. And in the meantime the top spins.

January 2016, last day of the transfer market, Luca is at the cinema with a handful of friends to relax. He plays for Brescia, he is well, he is on loan from Roma and has also scored some goals. Why worry, then? Except that Sassuolo has started to move in the shadows to secure a midfielder with good feet for next season. On the bench is Eusebio Di Francesco, today at Frosinone, and Luca is one of those playmakers who has bewitched the black and green coach. So the phone starts ringing. First the father, a journalist by profession, then a couple of unknown numbers. The screen lights up several times, those present look at it annoyed, Luca pretends nothing has happened, but after an hour the decisive call arrives. He is the team manager of Brescia. "Where are you? We are waiting for you at the headquarters, don't you want to go to Serie A?".

a lightning — The rest yes, it’s a film. Mazzitelli leaves DiCaprio at the climax and rushes to sign. Not even time to process what happened or finish the film. “It was lightning,” he once said. At 10.50pm, ten minutes from the end of the transfer window, he signed the contract with Sassuolo. Today he is the captain of Frosinone and comes from a decisive double for the club, achieved against Sassuolo. His coach? Di Francesco, the man who wanted him in Reggio Emilia and with whom he had scored his only goal in Serie A before Sunday. Here is the perfect ending.

Mazzitelli is the soul of Frosinone. Those who know him assure that he would never leave the Stirpe. After all, he's the captain, he's in heaven and last year he scored three goals in Serie B. Plus, he's an hour's drive from home. Luca, 26 years old, is Roman and a Roma fan. He graduated from classical high school and is enrolled in Economics and Management at Luiss. Polite, serious, concrete. In Brescia, the year of his exploits and the transfer that almost never came to pass due to the cinema, he lived with Michele Somma, whom he met in Roma's youth team. Before finding his place in the world he toured a bit: Südtirol, Genoa, Entella, Pisa and Monza, always in Serie B, where he won the cup in fantasy football with his teammates. There was one year in which he even participated in three auctions. Who knows if he lined up as a starter last weekend. He would have given six more points to those who trusted him: in the Fantasy Championship he reached 29 credits. The second most expensive yellow-blue player in the squad behind Walid Cheddira. In his career he has shown that he knows how to score up to five goals (Brescia and Pisa). Also useful on set pieces: five goals from free kicks in his career. The last two rings are for father Massimo, mother Paola and her sister Ludovica. They taught him to keep his feet on the ground and never lower his head. Before the start of the championship Luca was clear: "Frosinone will be a surprise". Seven points in four games so far. The film has just started, but this time "Mazzi" will not leave the theater.