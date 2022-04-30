Mazzarri looks at the faults of his Cagliari, but also throws a dig at Hellas who rightly honored his commitment: “I wanted to speak with the team after the match – said the technician to Dazn’s microphones -. nothing is fine, but in the defensive phase we did not do well in the duels. There we were very weak and Verona punished us. I did not expect such a match after the performances in Genoa or against Sassuolo, and today it burns. They have a physicality. crazy, they seemed crazy and that they were playing the Champions League final … I’m sorry for the fans and for everyone. I’ll try to save Cagliari until the end. “