The coach: “In this period we are not happy with anything. We will put on the helmet, I would climb Everest at night to save Cagliari”
Mazzarri looks at the faults of his Cagliari, but also throws a dig at Hellas who rightly honored his commitment: “I wanted to speak with the team after the match – said the technician to Dazn’s microphones -. nothing is fine, but in the defensive phase we did not do well in the duels. There we were very weak and Verona punished us. I did not expect such a match after the performances in Genoa or against Sassuolo, and today it burns. They have a physicality. crazy, they seemed crazy and that they were playing the Champions League final … I’m sorry for the fans and for everyone. I’ll try to save Cagliari until the end. “
“We will try to change course immediately in Salerno, then Inter will come and we will do our best. I’m sorry for the fans, an exceptional stadium, they deserved a performance at least at the level of that against Sassuolo. Without these three points, things get complicated,” but I put my helmet on and I would climb Everest at night to save Cagliari “added Mazzarri.
