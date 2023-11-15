Today the new coach together with De Laurentiis at the training center: session and speech to the players not involved with the national teams

From our correspondent Maurizio Nicita – Castel Volturno (CE)

The journey of the new Napoli designed by Walter Mazzarri begins at midday on a sunny morning and the weather is already giving its signal considering the storm that hit on Sunday at the same time, in every sense, on Maradona and Rudi Garcia's team, defeated at home by the fourth time and not even from a supposedly great team, Empoli. And on this new day the first to arrive at the Konami Training Center is the Tuscan coach who arrives with the vice president Edoardo De Laurentiis. "First sensations? I'm tired, I haven't slept in days. Everything is as good as usual here" were the first words on the calcionapoli24.it website.

accompanied — A few minutes later here is the patron who has actually moved to Castel Volturno for a month now, to give a strong signal to the group, or at least those who are present. That is, those not called up with their respective national teams. Who arrive one by one to be ready at 2.30 pm when Mazzarri will make his first speech.

VICTOR IS NOT THERE — Victor Osimhen was absent on Mazzarri's first day: the centre-forward, already injured in his right thigh, remained at home due to the flu. Furthermore, Mario Rui and Alex Meret took exams at the Pineta Grande clinic: Mario Rui suffered a medium-grade injury to the adductor muscle of his left thigh. For the Italian goalkeeper, a low-grade lesion of the tibialis posterior muscle of the left leg. Both have already started treatment, but recovery times will not be very short. We will see them again no earlier than December.