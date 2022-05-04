Walter Mazzarri goes on the counterattack. After reading some sentences in the press that he believes he has never uttered, the former Cagliari coach has released a note in which he confirms his esteem towards the players and announces complaints.

the note

–

“I read with amazement the news that appeared today in many press organs, Unione Sarda and Ansa above all, with which I am attributed phrases that do not belong to me, damaging my professional image built with seriousness and respect over the course of 20 years of career in Italy and abroad. For this reason I am forced, in spite of myself, to categorically deny the statements about the players attributed to me, reaffirming my personal esteem and my deep respect for a group of young people to whom I am very attached , also reserving any further action in the appropriate fora against those responsible “.