De Laurentiis sees Mazzarri, now he is in pole position for Napoli

Surprise turning point in the casting for the Napoli bench: this morning in Rome the president Aurelio De Laurentiis met Walter Mazzarriin the aftermath of the conversation with Igor Tudor who now seemed to be in pole position for the succession to Rudi Garcia.

The coach from Livorno instead made an overtaking move on the final rush. For him, a seven-month contract without clauses(while the Croatian coach would have preferred an automatic extension in the event of qualification for the next Champions League).

For Mazzarri it is a return because he had already led the Azzurri from 2009 to 2013. He should be a ferryman until the end of the season when he may arrive in Naples Francesco Farioli, De Zerbi’s former second at Sassuolo who now coaches Nice.

Mazzarri and Napoli, the story of a great love

Mazzarri landed in Naples on 6 October 2009 when De Laurentiis decided to change on the bench by divorcing Roberto Donadoni. He who already knew the environment having been Renzo Ulivieri’s deputy in the 1998-99 season. A spectacular team with the 3 tenors in the chair: Hamsik and Lavezzi and then the Matador Edinson Cavani.

Came the victory of the Italian Cup in 2012, a significant victory in Turin against Juventus after 21 years of abstinence (3-2 comeback from 2-0 for the Bianconeri) and the return to the Champions League (then going through a tough group with Bayern, Manchester City and Villarreal) always 21 years after the last qualification. Not only. Mazzarri is the coach who has had the most bench time in Naples in the De Laurentiis era. There is a good relationship between them, as the Tuscan coach recently said in an interview. “I just want to say that I had a wonderful relationship with him. And if it had been for De Laurentiis I would have stayed for many more years, as is the custom in England. However, I also said it at the time, after four years if you don’t change all the players or you don’t change many, you become too predictable. It’s also a question of language. I thought that was the time to leave.”

