Dark room. Suddenly, the screen lights up. The projector throws light on black and white and dreams. In the seats, the public waited anxiously. Even more anxious, anonymously and hidden among the rows of the room, one person waited and noted the reactions. One by one. He only relaxed even when he heard his favorite sound… the smile. More than that: laughter, which made the audience think.

The multi-artist from São Paulo Amácio Mazzaropi (1912 – 1981), who was born exactly 110 years ago and dedicated his life to art, did everything: he acted, directed, wrote, produced, sang… and marked his name in the history of Brazilian culture by designing the country man from São Paulo (which could be from any corner of the country), in an insightful way, with comedy and criticism, using and abusing apparent contrasts. Naivety and sagacity, or tenderness and cleverness, simple and complex…

There were 32 films (made in 28 years, from 1952 and 1980), with an impressive average of more than one feature film per year. Before cinema, he worked in the circus and theater. As a filmmaker, he worked with Companhia Vera Cruz and later founded the company Produções Amácio Mazzaropi (PAM Filmes).

Watch an excerpt from O Puritano na Rua Augusta, aired by TV Brazil

“His proposal was to make people laugh. That’s what he made movies for. He would go to his own films without anyone knowing to know which elements made the audience laugh. Then he repeated it in other films”, says historian Soleni Fressato, who is a professor at the Federal University of Bahia. she wrote the book “Rickneck yes, muggle no”on the work of Mazzaropi, from his doctoral thesis.

Watch a snippet of Jeca Tatu (Mazzaropi Museum)

The “Jeca” that no one can pass behind attracts the attention of researchers of Brazilian art, and also continues to enchant the public. THE TV Brazilgives EBCkeeps the filmmaker’s films in its weekly schedule, at Cine Mazzaropi, currently showing on Wednesdays and Saturdays (check here).

For researcher Soleni Fressato, one of the secrets of permanent attention and success is related to the appreciation of simple life and human feelings, through comedy. In addition to laughing to relax, the researcher understands that he kept a special space for questioning. “Between the 1950s and 1970s, when industrialization advanced in Brazil, he valued the rural environment. The redneck he represents leaves this rural environment and goes to the city and he does not become the city. He continues with his rustic values ​​and that is what gives him the strength to face urban life”.

field value

By analyzing the artist’s films, the researcher identifies that there is an appreciation of a peasant who transits between subordination and transgression. “The smile in Mazzaropi’s cinema even goes against established standards because he resisted impositions”. Debauchery for a laugh that appears ambivalent (loudly and that messes with the audience’s ideas).

In fact, the researcher adds that another secret is that the caipira individual is a well-known symbol in national art, as well as in literature, plastic arts, and music since the 19th century. “Mazzaropi put modernity in check. The character is not naive at all. In fact, he is always the smartest and uses that smartness to escape, as a form of resistance to escape subordination. He reveals in his naivety and even childishness because he understands power games very well”.

Among the works that the researcher looked at, there are Jeca Tatu (1959) and Jeca’s sadness (1961), in which the narratives address, for example, how the peasant resisted coronelistas practices and adversities in the countryside. From the Chanchada period, the teacher cites works such as Chico Fumaça and square driver (both from 1958), in which the redneck leaves the countryside and goes to the city.

“These are very cool films for you to think about how the redneck uses his own codes to avoid being deceived in the urban environment. It’s a very special moment for him because he was the actor, the director, the screenwriter, the producer. So he was free to do what he really wanted.”

Watch a snippet of Jeca’s sadness (Mazzaropi Museum)



Watch an excerpt from Chico Fumaça (Mazzaropi Museum)

The researcher contextualizes that there was prejudice against his work, but after his death (in 1981, when he left the film Maria Tomba Homem unfinished), the works began to be revisited with different perspectives.

golden period

It was a box office success, which is no small feat, even by today’s standards. In the 1970s, for example, with five films, he had an audience of over 13 million people. “What makes the feat even more impressive is that, when he released a film, he had at most two reels: the original and the copy. The film was very expensive. He didn’t have the possibility to make a distribution copy that today has a large production company in Brazil. And even so, he managed to reach a very large audience”, details Soleni Fressato.

In the 1950s, when Mazzaropi started producing cinema, there was greater investment in this art, with more sophisticated equipment, hiring actors, an industry experience. Television arrived in Brazil as well, and radio continued to be the most popular medium. “He invited singers who were successful on the radio to sing in his films. That way people got to know those artists visually”, explains the historian.

live mazzaropi

The unique trajectory of Amácio Mazzaropi can be visited at the museum, in the city of Taubaté (SP), which bears the artist’s name. The curator of the cultural space, Claudio Marques, testifies that when people go to the museum, they get too emotional when remembering moments that bring back memories of their lives.

The curator also understands that, with the use of humor and irony, he continues to touch people by dealing with themes that go far beyond the time in which he lived and produced. “He dealt with racism, for example. and also the question of the oppressor and the oppressed.

One of the reasons for its success is that the public feels soul-washed doing well against the oppressors.” Another topic that the curator mentions is the current situation when dealing with the environmental issue, the deterioration of rivers, for example. “Everything is still in vogue”.

Schedule

The museum has prepared a festive program for this weekend to celebrate the artist’s birth day. The space will display costumes, sets, objects and all historical collection related to the artist’s life.

The event is free and this Saturday, for example, includes a lecture for adults to get to know Cachaça Mazzaropi. For the children, a play with Jeca and the characters from Sítio do Picapau Amarelo.

The program will also have musical shows and a cake for the redneck’s birthday will be offered. This Sunday (10th), there will be a screening of the film “Jeca Contra o Capeta” and a Clay Workshop with the artist Décio de Carvalho. (check the entire schedule )

Crowd

Mazzaropi’s work provokes curiosity and enchants Brazilians of different age groups, and not just the older ones, as one might suppose. University student (agronomic engineering) Derick Christian, a resident of the city of São Sebastião do Paraíso (MG), is an administrator of a Facebook group with more than 441 thousand members.

His passion for the artist started in 2019 after buying some old DVDs to give his father. But it was the son who was enchanted first. “Then I bought the entire collection (of the 32 films)”. The fan has a favorite work, Jeca and the Nun (from 1967). Watch the movie trailer below:

“Mazzaropi enchants from children to the elderly. In the group, we exchange reports, movie clips, the TV Brazil that we put almost daily in the group informing the exhibition times. To this day, he draws crowds. Just like in the old days, he dragged it to the movies”.

The university student vibrates with the organization of the scenes and the magic of cinema. “In one scene, he was there on the farm. In the other, in the church. Then one imagines that universe as one.” Universe that surrounds the fans and is in the town square. “We see him in the people of the city, in the older neighbors. Mazzaropi is very much alive in everything we see today”, he guarantees.

Check out the tribute made last year by TV Brasil

