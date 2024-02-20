“The challenges that await us for the future are certainly those of the energy transition, but also those linked to the issues of digitalisation and technological innovations”. Thus Flavia Mazzarella, president of Bper Banca, on the occasion of the 'Turin Capital of Business Culture' meeting, held at the Unione Industriali Torino.

“We are in a macroeconomic context of great change, sudden and often unexpected”, warned Mazzarella who added: “We expect Turin to be able to win this challenge and we, like Bper Banca, can be a credible partner to support companies in this moment of great evolution.”

“We are an area where business, industry, the ability to know how to do and innovate were born”, recalled the president of the Turin Chamber of Commerce, Dario Gallina, on the sidelines of the event. “Let's start from here by looking at the future, adding other ingredients, such as culture, tourism and quality of life; a fantastic mix to inspire young people, offering them many job opportunities. The important thing is to start from your own identity”, he concluded.