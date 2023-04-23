It may have stopped forever the roaring race of Mazzanti Automobili, the manufacturer of “tailored” hypercars such as Evantra Classic, Evantra Pura, Evantra Pura 781 and Evantra Millecavalli R characterized by breathtaking performance, V8 engines of American origin (Chevrolet Corvette) and high-class finishes. The court of Pisa has in fact decreed the judicial liquidation for the company that since 2002 has been building super-performing racing cars not in the Emilia-Romagna region of engines, the “homeland” of historic brands such as Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and Pagani, but in Pontedera, a stone’s throw from the factory that immediately after the war gave birth to the universal myth Vespa.

The checkered flag of the courthouse

The provision, which represents one of the main innovations introduced by the new Code of business crises and insolvency and aims to streamline the former bankruptcy procedures, seriously risks leading to the definitive cessation of the activity of a luxury brand that has represented an Italian excellence in sporty “handcrafted” four-wheelers. Even if, at the moment, a little hope remains to save production, which has now been stopped for almost a year. In the last few hours, the lawyer Stefania Civitavecchia, legal advisor of Mazzanti Automobili srl, made it known that the Maltese-Swiss fund IFF Limited headed by the CEO Sandro Paolo Di Benedetto would have expressed “the interest in wanting to acquire the company” despite the path of the arrangement with creditors has vanished. “We look forward to an imminent meeting – Civitavecchia said again – between the liquidator and the fund to start a negotiation process”.

The megaproject remained on paper

The impression is that the problems of the Tuscan company, as well as with contingent situations linked to the general economic crisis, may have one close connection with the announcement, in December 2022, of a clear change of perspectives and an investment plan of 100 million with public and private funds linked to the opening of a factory in Manfredonia, in the Foggia area, and 500 full-time hirings, for the production of 1,500 cars per year. Very ambitious project, but remained only on paper. And that did not involve the founder of the company, Luca Mazzanti, who had already left the scene in August 2022 to give way – specifying in a post on his Linkedin profile that he distanced himself from any type of activity and operation that the company has carried out since August of last year – to the new director and president Marco Barone; which now has the arduous task of finding a possible agreement with the Court of Pisa and, perhaps, with the IFF fund for a new transfer of ownership. The hope is to revoke the judicial liquidation measure and stop the securities execution with the sale of the company’s “treasure”: the cars that are still inside the shed. An intricate situation to say the least, in which time seems to play a decisive role, which keeps the families of the employees of the Tuscan motoring atelier, the suppliers and related industries throughout the area anxious.

The dream of the Etruscan supercar

What is certain is that the future of what seemed to be a new showpiece for the city of Pontedera, known for over seventy years throughout the world for the resounding success of Vespa Piaggio, looks very dark greybordering on black. To put an Evantra in the garage you needed almost a million euros, and it was one of the reasons of pride of the automotive “made in Italy”. Indeed, of the “made in Tuscany”, with all that entails belonging to this land full of charm, traditions and history. Starting with the name, which comes from the ancient Etruscan language, and embodies the concept of a unique and exclusive object, with eternal lines (Evantra represented, for the Etruscans, the goddess of immortality). The hope is that the Etruscan hypercar doesn’t end up like the people to whom it owes its name.