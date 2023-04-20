Internally, Bayern Munich has turned into chaos this year. The club seemed to have one of the most powerful squads on the entire planet, the problem is that it has been very poorly managed in recent weeks. Specifically, since the Germans brilliantly eliminated PSG in the Champions League, everything within the Bavarian team has turned into chaos, since between the departure of Nagelsmann being stabbed in the back by a group of players, until the arrival of Tuchel , nothing has gone well.
The board of directors knows that there must be unavoidable changes at all levels of the club, naturally there will be a departure from the squad and there are several players who are considering leaving the team, since the number of minutes they are adding is very poor. One of them, the Moroccan Mazraoui, who arrived at the German team as a free agent this summer and has been deleted, which is why he has offered himself to FC Barcelona again.
Mazraoui has communicated with the culé team for the summer market, knowing that the blaugrana urgently need a right-back. However, his arrival is complex, as the player rejected the Catalans last summer as soon as Bayern Munich made a better offer. In addition, he would have to pay for his signing, and it is known that the relationship between Oliver Kahn’s board of directors and Joan Laprota’s is not very positive. Being like this, the culés would save the wear and tear of this negotiation.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Mazraoui #leave #Bayern #offered #great #Europe
Leave a Reply