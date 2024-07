Berlin (dpa)

A media report stated that Moroccan Noussair Mazraoui, Bayern Munich defender, is close to moving to West Ham, a competitor in the English Premier League.

Sky reported that West Ham will pay 5.15 million euros ($8.16 million) plus 4 million euros in incentives to the German champions.

However, no further details have been revealed, and according to other media reports, Manchester United have expressed interest in the player.