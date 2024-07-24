The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning, 24.8 degrees Celsius in Muzayra’a (Al Dhafra region) at 05:30 local UAE time.

#lowest_degree The temperature recorded in the country this morning was 24.8 degrees Celsius in Muzayra’a (Al Dhafra region) at 05:30 local time in the UAE.#The_lowest Temperature recorded over the country today morning was 24.8 °C in Mezaira (Al Dhafra Region) at 05:30 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/t3mKTGDFGv — National Center of Meteorology (@ncmuae) July 24, 2024